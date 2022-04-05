Priyanka Chopra Shares Glimpses of ‘Game Day’ With Hubby Nick Jonas; Fans Call Them ‘Cutest’

Priyanka Chopra Jonas is an avid social media user. The actress often shares intriguing glimpses of her personal and professional life by posting videos and pictures. Maintaining the trajectory, the Baywatch actress took to Instagram on Tuesday and shared glimpses of ‘game day’ with hubby Nick Jonas.

The post shared by Priyanka features a couple of snaps from their ‘Perfect Sunday.’ In the first picture, we see the Sucker singer holding a bat in the middle of a baseball ground. As we scroll further, we see Priyanka dressed in a white crop top matching jacket and red sweat pants as she stood near the stands and watches the shot by her hubby. The following snap sees Priyanka striking a fun pose for a little girl clicking her picture. We also see a picture of Nick Jonas with his baseball team as they pose on the ground. The last photo is of Priyanka as she observes the game standing near the nets, the actress donned a white shirt that had her name printed on the back, with the number 2 printed on it. It seems like the actress had a pretty fun Sunday while observing her husband play on the baseball ground.

Taking to the captions, she wrote, “ Game Day ❤️#perfectsunday #happyVallis @divya_jyoti.”

As soon as the post hit the photo-sharing platform, it garnered more than 3 million likes, and scores of fans chimed into the comments section to drop in heart and fire emoticons.

Nick Jonas too dropped a fire emoticon, in reaction to the post.

Speaking about fans’ reactions, one of the social media users adored the couple writing, “The cutest beings ”, another said, “Cuties !.”

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas took the internet by storm in January as they announced welcoming a baby daughter via surrogacy. While the couple shares several pictures together on social media, they have so far not disclosed any clicks of their newborn.

On the work front, Priyanka has a series of projects in the making. Last seen in The Matrix Resurrections, Priyanka will be seen Citadel with Richard Madden, a movie on Ma Aanand Sheela, Jee Le Zaraa, a movie with Mindy Kaling, a sangeet project for Amazon Prime Video with Nick Jonas, and Ending Things with Anthony Mackie.

