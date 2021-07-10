Priyanka Chopra Shares Glimpses of Her Private Dining Room at SONA New York, See Pics

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently announced the opening of her Indian cuisine restaurant, named SONA, in New York. Priyanka also revealed that the restaurant features an exquisite private dining room called ‘Mimi’s,’ which is her nickname. Priyanka had earlier said that her mother gave her this nickname after French actor Mimi Rogers. Now, the actress has finally shared some stunning pictures of her private dining room at SONA on her official Instagram account. The actress, dressed in a classic white outfit, shared memories from her visit to the restaurant and captioned the photos: “Timeless India all within the heart of New York City. So much love for @sonanewyork."

A few weeks back, the actress had shared a glimpse of what she ate at her restaurant. “My heart is so full to go into the kitchen and meet the team that makes @sonanewyork such a wholesome experience. From my namesake private dining room, Mimi’s, to the gorgeous interiors, the stunning art by Indian artists (for sale) and the yummy food and drinks, the Sona experience is so unique and a part of my heart in the heart of New York City," she had captioned her post.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has landed on the Hopper Instagram Richlist this year. She is on the 27th spot with over 64 million followers on Instagram. Priyanka is reportedly getting USD 403,000 (which is equal to approximately Rs 3 crore in Indian currency) for every promotional post she makes on the photo-video sharing app.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has also been busy with numerous projects. The actor wrapped her schedule for Matrix 4 and Text For You and has been filming her upcoming project Citadel in the UK. Backed by Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brothers, the series also stars Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, who is also producing it.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here