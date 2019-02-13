LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Priyanka Chopra Shares Heartfelt Post for 'Isn't It Romantic' co-star Rebel Wilson

IANS

Updated:February 13, 2019, 11:46 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra Shares Heartfelt Post for 'Isn't It Romantic' co-star Rebel Wilson
Image credits: Instagram
Actress Priyanka Chopra has praised actress Rebel Wilson and said that it is amazing to see a woman in Hollywood, star in a movie of her dreams.

Priyanka on Tuesday took to Twitter where she shared a photograph of herself along with the cast of Isn't It Romantic and her husband Nick Jonas.

"Happiness and love all around. So proud of you Rebel Wilson. It's so amazing to see a woman in Hollywood literally make and star in a movie of her dreams. 'Isn't It Romantic'," she captioned the image.

Happiness and love all around. So proud of you @rebelwilson it’s so amazing to see a woman in Hollywood literally make and star in a movie of her dreams. I wish you the best in your first production! You are such a delight and an inspiration to so many girls around the world! I wish #isntitromantic the best! @straussschulson you out did your self! @andybovine You made me laugh even on days nothing was funny...@liamhemsworth You are hysterical in the movie and were missed! But the beautiful @mileycyrus represented you really well...feel better! @brandontakespictures and @bettygilpin you made this so much fun!! The team at New Line and Warner brothers ...Gina, Gia, and Grant, and the crew...thank you for a great time! This is the date night movie you want to see with your loved ones! Get ready for love and laughter! #13thfeb @nickjonas I love you

Isn't It Romantic tells the story of a New York architect Natalie (Wilson) who works hard to get noticed at her job, but is more likely to be asked to deliver coffee and bagels than to design. Priyanka essays the role of a yoga ambassador.

Isn't It Romantic will release on all Netflix territories outside of the US and Canada -- where it will open in theatres.

The romantic-comedy, also featuring Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Adam Devine, will premiere on February 28 in India.


