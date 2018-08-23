English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Priyanka Chopra Shares Heartfelt Post on Her Father's Birth Anniversary; Watch Video
Priyanka Chopra misses her father on his birth anniversary.
Actress Priyanka Chopra speaks to reporters at the premiere of the film "A Kid Like Jake" at Eccles Theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. (Image: AP)
Loading...
It is widely known that Priyanka Chopra was very close to her father Ashok Chopra; and August 23rd marks the birth anniversary of her late parent. Commemorating the day, the Bajirao Mastani actress shared a heartfelt video on her Instagram account.
The video montage has photos of her father as a child right up to their family portrait. With Michael Bolton's Fathers and Daughters as the background score the actress captioned the video, " Dad. U r so missed. Happy birthday. Always and forever."
Take a look at the video!
The actress has often spoken about how her father was her superhero and she wants to grow up to be like him. Priyanka's father was a doctor in the Indian army who retired in 1997 as a lieutenant colonel. After battling cancer for 5 years he breathed his last on June 10, 2013. After his demise she got a tattoo that read 'Daddy's lil girl' in his handwriting.
Of late, Priyanka has been making headlines for her engagement with beau Nick Jonas. Ending all speculations and rumours she sealed the deal with Nick on August 18 in a traditional roka ceremony amidst close friends and family.
On the work front, the Quantico star is in India, currently shooting for The Sky is Pink opposite Farhan Akhtar. The film revolves around Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13. While Zaira Wasim will be essaying the role of Aisha, Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar will play her parents in the movie.
Also Watch
The video montage has photos of her father as a child right up to their family portrait. With Michael Bolton's Fathers and Daughters as the background score the actress captioned the video, " Dad. U r so missed. Happy birthday. Always and forever."
Take a look at the video!
The actress has often spoken about how her father was her superhero and she wants to grow up to be like him. Priyanka's father was a doctor in the Indian army who retired in 1997 as a lieutenant colonel. After battling cancer for 5 years he breathed his last on June 10, 2013. After his demise she got a tattoo that read 'Daddy's lil girl' in his handwriting.
Of late, Priyanka has been making headlines for her engagement with beau Nick Jonas. Ending all speculations and rumours she sealed the deal with Nick on August 18 in a traditional roka ceremony amidst close friends and family.
On the work front, the Quantico star is in India, currently shooting for The Sky is Pink opposite Farhan Akhtar. The film revolves around Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13. While Zaira Wasim will be essaying the role of Aisha, Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar will play her parents in the movie.
Also Watch
-
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Harry Potter Cast Had a Mini Reunion at Padma Patil's Wedding, See Pictures
- Looking to Buy a Samsung Galaxy Note 9? Here Are All The Cashback And Exchange Offers
- Jose Mourinho Needs Positive Reaction from Man United Against Spurs
- Kohli Credits Improved Batting Show For Victory; Shastri Calls Skipper's Preparation Similar to Tendulkar
- Poco F1 With Snapdragon 845, Liquid Cooling, 6GB RAM Launched; to Take on The OnePlus 6
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...