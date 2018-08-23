GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Priyanka Chopra Shares Heartfelt Post on Her Father's Birth Anniversary; Watch Video

Priyanka Chopra misses her father on his birth anniversary.

News18.com

Updated:August 23, 2018, 4:39 PM IST
Actress Priyanka Chopra speaks to reporters at the premiere of the film "A Kid Like Jake" at Eccles Theatre during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. (Image: AP)
It is widely known that Priyanka Chopra was very close to her father Ashok Chopra; and August 23rd marks the birth anniversary of her late parent. Commemorating the day, the Bajirao Mastani actress shared a heartfelt video on her Instagram account.

The video montage has photos of her father as a child right up to their family portrait. With Michael Bolton's Fathers and Daughters as the background score the actress captioned the video, " Dad. U r so missed. Happy birthday. Always and forever."

Take a look at the video!

Dad. U r so missed. Happy birthday. Always and forever.

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on



The actress has often spoken about how her father was her superhero and she wants to grow up to be like him. Priyanka's father was a doctor in the Indian army who retired in 1997 as a lieutenant colonel. After battling cancer for 5 years he breathed his last on June 10, 2013. After his demise she got a tattoo that read 'Daddy's lil girl' in his handwriting.

Of late, Priyanka has been making headlines for her engagement with beau Nick Jonas. Ending all speculations and rumours she sealed the deal with Nick on August 18 in a traditional roka ceremony amidst close friends and family.

On the work front, the Quantico star is in India, currently shooting for The Sky is Pink opposite Farhan Akhtar. The film revolves around Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13. While Zaira Wasim will be essaying the role of Aisha, Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar will play her parents in the movie.

