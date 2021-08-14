Priyanka Chopra Shares Her 'Forever Moment' With Husband Nick Jonas, See Pic

Ever since Priyanka Chopra reunited with her husband, singer Nick Jonas in London, the actress-producer has been sharing love-filled photos with her man. The couple recently reunited after living apart for a couple of months, owing to professional commitments and the travel restrictions around the world due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Priyanka Chopra is currently in London, where she’s filming her highly-anticipated Amazon Prime series Citadel. Meanwhile, Nick Jonas had been in the US, rehearsing for a production of Jersey Boys.

Priyanka Chopra, who shared several posts about missing her husband Nick Jonas, took to her Instagram account to share yet another dreamy photo with Nick. “Some moments are forever," Priyanka captioned the picture that shows her, Nick and their friend Cavanaugh James all smiles.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas married in December 2018 just four months after they got engaged that July. The couple hosted a multi-day wedding celebration in India which began with a Western wedding on December 1, held at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Jonas’ father officiated the Christian ceremony, where the couple exchanged wedding bands. The following day, they wed in a traditional Hindu ceremony and subsequently held several wedding receptions.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has been busy with numerous projects. The actor wrapped her schedule for Matrix 4 and Text For You and has been filming her upcoming project Citadel in the UK. Backed by Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brothers, the series also stars Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, who is also producing it.

