Priyanka Chopra Shares Her Karva Chauth Look as She Cozies Up to Nick Jonas in Romantic Pic

Priyanka Chopra got married in December 2018 to pop star and actor Nick Jonas. While their union was a confluence of East and West, the two have never shied away from embracing each other's religion and cultural heritage.

On Thursday, Priyanka celebrated Karva Chauth and also shared pics from the time on social media. In one of the images, she is seen carrying her customary puja thali for the auspicious occasion. In another pic, she is seen cozying up to Nick. Priyanka looks elegant in her red saree, which she teams with a golden sleeveless blouse. Priyanka looks every bit a desi girl in her Karva Chauth look and we are smitten with her ethnic look for the occasion.

Take a look.

Priyanka recently returned from Berlin, Germany where she reportedly shot for her upcoming Hollywood actioner The Matrix 4. However, no confirmation in the regard could be made as the movie shoot is taking place with the cast and crew in utmost secrecy. Keanu Reeves, Carrie Anne Moss and other cast and crew members were earlier spotted in Berlin which led fans to believe that Priyanka too travelled to the city for The Matrix 4 shoot.

Meanwhile, Priyanka will next be seen in Netflix film The White Tiger, opposite Rajkummar Rao and Gourav Adarsh. It is directed by Ramin Bahrani.

She has other highly anticipated projects lined up as well.