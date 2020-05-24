MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Priyanka Chopra Shares Hilarious Glimpse of 'Expectation vs Reality'

Priyanka Chopra draws a funny comparison between "expectation vs reality" in her latest post on social media.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: May 24, 2020, 5:51 PM IST
Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas's latest post on social media draws a funny comparison between "expectation vs reality".

Priyanka took to Instagram, where she shared two photographs of herself, in which she quipped about how expectation looked like and how it was in real life.

In the first image, "The Sky Is Pink" actress is seen sporting a glamorous blush pink monokini paired with sunglasses. In the second image, Priyanka is seen in a white crochet skirt and crop top, with her face covered with a white cloth.

She captioned it: "Expectation vs. Reality @divya_jyoti (sic)."

Taking to the comment section, her friend and actress Mindy Kaling dropped a bunch of laughing face emojis.

Recently, she shared photograph of a scene from the film 2005 "Karam".

On the film front, she will next be seen in the digital film, "The White Tiger", starring Rajkummar Rao.

