Priyanka Chopra Shares Holi Picture with Nick Jonas,Calls It 'Living in Color'

Actress Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram to share a colourful Holi picture with husband Nick Jonas from their recent trip to India. The couple, who recently went back to USA celebrated Nick Jonas' first Holi in Mumbai and Pune.

Taking to Instagram, the Quantico actress wished her fans a happy Holi. "We have already been living in color over the past few days. Literally. Nick’s first Holi was made so special being home. May everyone celebrating have a very happy and safe Holi," she wrote.

Check it out:

Previously Nick had shared a couple of photos and videos from a Bollywood Holi bash in Mumbai. One of the pictures also featured Katrina Kaif. "My first Holi! (Five days early)So much fun celebrating with such incredible people here in my second home in India," he wrote.

On the work front, Nick recently wrapped his band Jonas Brothers' Happiness Begins tour with brothers Joe and Kevin. Priyanka, on the other hand, is currently working on the film adaptation of The White Tiger by Arvind Adiga, with Rajkummar Rao.

Follow @News18Movies for more