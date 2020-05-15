MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Priyanka Chopra Shares Jonas Brothers' Two New Songs X and Five More Minutes

The Jonas Brothers have launched two new tracks, much to the delight of their fans, and Priyanka Chopra shared both of them with her Instagram followers.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 15, 2020, 5:39 PM IST
Pop band the Jonas Brothers have treated fans to two new tracks, 'X' and '5 More Minutes', and also teased that they have a wealth of material stored away. The Sucker hitmakers - comprised of siblings Joe, Kevin and Nick Jonas - have treated fans to a double release and fans can't be happier.

Actress Priyanka Chopra, who is married to Nick Jonas, announced the release of the songs by sharing the tracks on her Instagram stories. X is a peppy track you would want to dance to, while Five More Minutes is a romantic number. Priyanka shared the graphics of both songs on Instagram.

PC insta

Fans of the Jonas Brothers have started to speculate that a new record could be on the cards to mark their 15th anniversary as a group, as the two songs together, 'XV' is 15 in Roman numerals. Although Joe insisted they hadn't used the two tracks to cryptically tease a record, they do have plenty of tracks stored away that could make a follow-up to their 2019 comeback album Happiness Begins, reported Independent Online.

"We'll see how everything goes in the next few weeks, few months, and hopefully, we can be putting some more songs in your hands. We're happy with these songs, and to have Karol G featured on 'X' is exciting for us," he added.

Listen to the songs here:

