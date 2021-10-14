Priyanka Chopra Shares New Pic from Spain, Standing Against a Wall

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram on Thursday to share a picture of herself from the streets of Spain, where she is currently shooting for her upcoming web series Citadel. Backed by Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brothers, the series also stars Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden. In the picture, the actress can be seen standing against a wall with a lost gaze. “If you are not moving forward…You fall back," she wrote alongside.

On Wednesday, the actress went sightseeing with her mother Madhu Chopra and dog Diana and shared the picture on Instagram Stories. Priyanka sported a white shirt with black skirt, while her mother wore a black floral dress. The mother-daughter duo posed in front of a historic building.

Meanwhile, Priyanka has been busy with numerous projects. The actress wrapped her schedule for Matrix 4 and Text For You. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, who is also producing it.

