Priyanka Chopra Shares New Pic of Daughter Malti Marie With Her 'Choti Nani', Check it Out

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas this January through surrogacy. Although the celebrity parents have decided to keep her away from social media and paparazzi, for the time being, PeeCee and Nick often drop photos of their little one with her face hidden. On Saturday, the actress took to her Instagram story section to share a photo of Malti with her ‘choti nani.’ She is seen wearing a netted dress with a matching hair band as she is in the arms of her nani.

Sharing the photo, Priyanka wrote, “Love you choti nani.”

Meanwhile, in an interview with The New Indian Express, PeeCee’s mother Madhu Chopra hinted that the couple is likely to share a picture of their baby girl once she is one year old. She also talked about how Priyanka and Nick divide parenting duties equally and said, “Priyanka and Nick already discussed being equally involved as parents. I give a massage and Nick gives her a bath and changes her diapers.”

Madhu Chopra also revealed that she has advised Priyanka not to allow screen time for her daughter for the initial few years. “I told Priyanka, with screen time at such a young age, your daughter will get mote mote chashma,” she added.

Recently, Priyanka and Nick also celebrated Malti’s six months birthday when they took to their respective social media handles and shared pictures from the celebration. In one of the photos, Priyanka and Malti Marie were seen posing next to Nick who held a cake with a sign that read, “Happy six months birthday MM.” “Just a girl and her birthday squad! So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far),” Priyanka wrote in the caption.

