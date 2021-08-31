Priyanka Chopra Shares New Pictures From Her Stunning Magazine Photoshoot

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas made headlines when she appeared on the cover of Vogue India. The actress looked stunning in her photoshoot where she wore some stunning designer outfits, as well as flaunted a Mangalsutra that she created as the global ambassador of the luxury jewellery brand Bulgari. Priyanka took to Instagram to share new pictures from her photoshoot and also talked about her career in both Bollywood and Hollywood on the cover issue.

Priyanka took to Instagram to share three posts consisting nine looks from the photoshoot. Sharing the cover, Priyanka wrote, “My first Vogue India cover was 15 years ago… I was one of their first cover stars. Now with my 11th @vogueindia cover, and with my new relationship as Bvlgari’s Global Ambassador, this collab seems so perfect. This is a relationship that has been many years in the making, and is one that brings me such joy for so many reasons…one of which is the Mangalsutra (coming soon) that we created."

She also shared a post flaunting Bulgari’s jwellery collection. She wrote, “Joining the @bulgari family and working alongside the other ambassadors is truly a special honor. I’m a long time fan, not only for their designs, but for their love of my country and their celebration of the most beautiful natural resources of India."

In another set of pictures, PC could be seen donning an orange silk dress, as well as a white tulle dress with polka dots. She wrote, “Oh and not to mention… the jewellery and I are a match made in heaven. Lol."

On the upcoming issue, Priyanka talked about her career in Hollywood. “I’ve built a solid career in Hindi movies but I haven’t done that yet in America. In India, I’ve been able to play a variety of roles and work with almost everyone in the film business that I wanted to. I want to see if I can have a career like that here as well,” she told Vogue India.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has also been busy with numerous projects. The actor wrapped her schedule for Matrix 4 and Text For You and has been filming her upcoming project Citadel in the UK. Backed by Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brothers, the series also stars Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, who is also producing it. She also has Bollywood film Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt. The road-trip film will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.

