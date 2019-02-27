English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra Shares Photos From Brother's Roka Ceremony, Welcomes Sis-in-law to the Family
Priyanka Chopra's younger brother Siddharth is all set to get married to Ishita Kumar and the actress flew down to Delhi with husband Nick Jonas for the roka ceremony.
Images: Instagram
Loading...
We are yet to recover from Priyanka Chopra's fairytale wedding that involved days of celebrations, but the actress herself is all set to welcome another bride into the family. Her younger brother Siddharth is all set to get married to Ishita Kumar and the actress flew down with husband Nick Jonas for the roka ceremony.
Priyanka shared pictures from the ceremony held in Delhi. “So proud of my baby brother. Ishita welcome to the family.. you r so beautiful together.. I wish you both the best for the future ! Happy Roka!! @ishittaakumar @siddharthchopra89,” she captioned the pictures. In one of the pictures, Siddharth is seen with his fiancee Ishita, posing in a garden as a happy couple.
Ishita also shared pictures from her big day on Instagram stories. In one picture, she is seen cuddling with Siddharth and in another, she is seen taking a selfie with her makeup on, ready for the roka ceremony.
Priyanka and Nick flew down to Delhi on Wednesday morning and she even shared a picture from the journey. “Best travel buddy ever..hello Delhi.. so good to be back,” she had captioned the picture. The two recently attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Los Angeles on Monday night, shortly after the 91st Academy Awards ceremony.
According to reports, Priyanka will fly to Mumbai on Thursday to shoot the last leg of The Sky Is Pink. The film marks her return to Bollywood after almost four years. The last Hindi film she was a part of was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani. Her Hollywood film Isn’t It Romantic will release on Netfflix on February 28.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Priyanka shared pictures from the ceremony held in Delhi. “So proud of my baby brother. Ishita welcome to the family.. you r so beautiful together.. I wish you both the best for the future ! Happy Roka!! @ishittaakumar @siddharthchopra89,” she captioned the pictures. In one of the pictures, Siddharth is seen with his fiancee Ishita, posing in a garden as a happy couple.
Ishita also shared pictures from her big day on Instagram stories. In one picture, she is seen cuddling with Siddharth and in another, she is seen taking a selfie with her makeup on, ready for the roka ceremony.
Priyanka and Nick flew down to Delhi on Wednesday morning and she even shared a picture from the journey. “Best travel buddy ever..hello Delhi.. so good to be back,” she had captioned the picture. The two recently attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Los Angeles on Monday night, shortly after the 91st Academy Awards ceremony.
According to reports, Priyanka will fly to Mumbai on Thursday to shoot the last leg of The Sky Is Pink. The film marks her return to Bollywood after almost four years. The last Hindi film she was a part of was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani. Her Hollywood film Isn’t It Romantic will release on Netfflix on February 28.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
-
Thursday 14 February , 2019
Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
-
Sunday 10 February , 2019
Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Tuesday 12 February , 2019
61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Apna Time Aaega: Gully Ki Awaaz, The Rappers Of Mumbai
Thursday 14 February , 2019 Gully Boy Movie Review: An Extremely Entertaining Watch
Sunday 10 February , 2019 Walking Book Fairs | Fighting Odds To Make Books Available For All
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Tuesday 12 February , 2019 61st Annual Grammy Awards | Winners, Performances & More
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Is Indian Air Force Mirage-2000 Better Than Pakistan's F-16 Fighting Falcon Fighter Jet?
- Detective Pikachu Trailer 2: Ryan Reynolds Starrer Introduces a Menacing Looking Mewtwo
- Pankaj Tripathi: I have Begun to Feel the Pressure of Not Wanting to Disappoint People
- Sudani from Nigeria: Amid Escalating Tensions, This is The Most Searched Topic in India
- ISRO to Launch Defence Satellite in March For DRDO
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results