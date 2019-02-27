Priyanka Chopra Shares Photos From Brother's Roka Ceremony, Welcomes Sis-in-law to the Family

We are yet to recover from Priyanka Chopra's fairytale wedding that involved days of celebrations, but the actress herself is all set to welcome another bride into the family. Her younger brother Siddharth is all set to get married to Ishita Kumar and the actress flew down with husband Nick Jonas for the roka ceremony.Priyanka shared pictures from the ceremony held in Delhi. “So proud of my baby brother. Ishita welcome to the family.. you r so beautiful together.. I wish you both the best for the future ! Happy Roka!! @ishittaakumar @siddharthchopra89,” she captioned the pictures. In one of the pictures, Siddharth is seen with his fiancee Ishita, posing in a garden as a happy couple.Ishita also shared pictures from her big day on Instagram stories. In one picture, she is seen cuddling with Siddharth and in another, she is seen taking a selfie with her makeup on, ready for the roka ceremony.Priyanka and Nick flew down to Delhi on Wednesday morning and she even shared a picture from the journey. “Best travel buddy ever..hello Delhi.. so good to be back,” she had captioned the picture. The two recently attended the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Los Angeles on Monday night, shortly after the 91st Academy Awards ceremony.According to reports, Priyanka will fly to Mumbai on Thursday to shoot the last leg of The Sky Is Pink. The film marks her return to Bollywood after almost four years. The last Hindi film she was a part of was Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bajirao Mastani. Her Hollywood film Isn’t It Romantic will release on Netfflix on February 28.Follow @News18Movies for more