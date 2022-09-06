Priyanka Chopra Shares Pic Of Her 'Whole Heart' - Her Daughter Malti; See Adorable Pic

Happy momma Priyanka Chopra shared yet another picture of her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, and it gave a glimpse of the actress bonding with her. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a picture in which she was seen lifting her daughter up while she sported a big smile.

Given that Priyanka and Nick Jonas decided to keep Malti’s identity under wraps, PeeCee shared the picture with a white heart emoji placed on Malti’s face. However, Priyanka’s contagious smile was hard to miss. The mother-daughter duo was seated in their Los Angeles home. Sharing the picture, Priyanka wrote, “My whole (heart emoji.)”

Priyanka and Nick welcomed Matli earlier this year via surrogacy. The couple surprised fans with the announcement in January this year and in May, shared the first glimpse of the little one. Priyanka had revealed that Malti was born prematurely and spent almost 100 days in the NICU. She was brought home on the same day as Mother’s Day, leaving the actress emotional.

Priyanka and Nick celebrated Malti’s six months birthday shortly after Priyanka celebrated her 40th birthday. They shared glimpses of the celebrations on their respective social media handles. In one of the photos, Priyanka and Malti Marie were seen posing next to Nick who held a cake with a sign that read, “Happy six months birthday MM.” “Just a girl and her birthday squad! So grateful and thankful to be surrounded by so much love and to be able to spend time with my nearest and dearest. (Even though a lot of them flew in from very far),” Priyanka wrote in the caption.

In an interview with The New Indian Express, Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra asserted that probably the star couple will reveal Malti’s face, once she turns 1 year old. Madhu also added how both the actress and her singer husband equally divide their parenting duties. “Priyanka and Nick already discussed being equally involved as parents. I give a massage and Nick bathes her and changes her diapers,” said Madhu.

