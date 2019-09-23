Take the pledge to vote

Priyanka Chopra Shares Pics with Rajkummar Rao from Table Read of The White Tiger, Says 'Can’t Wait For Shoot'

Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao are excited to share screen space together in 'The White Tiger'.

News18.com

Updated:September 23, 2019, 6:05 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra Shares Pics with Rajkummar Rao from Table Read of The White Tiger, Says 'Can't Wait For Shoot'
Image of Priyanka Chopra, Rajkummar Rao, courtesy of Instagram
Priyanka Chopra is in India for the promotions of her upcoming film The Sky Is Pink, which releases on October 12. The actress also joined the co-actors of her upcoming film The White Tiger for a table read. Priyanka shared several images of the session with Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav and director Ramin Bahrani on social media.

Sharing a beautiful collage of images, Priyanka wrote on Instagram, "Day 1 table read for #TheWhiteTiger with this incredibly talented team #RaminBahrani @rajkummar_rao @gouravadarsh!

Can’t wait for shoot!!! @netflix @netflix_in."

Rajkummar earlier said that he cannot wait to start "The White Tiger".

Rajkummar on Monday shared photographs of himself along with Priyanka.

"Can't wait to start 'The White Tiger' with these supremely talented people. Priyanka Chopra, Ramin Bahrani, Adarsh Gourav and Mukul Deora," he tweeted.

Adapted from Aravind Adiga's prize-winning novel by the same name, "The White Tiger", will also feature debutante Adarsh Gourav. The film to be helmed by Ramin Bahrani, will begin shooting in India later this year.

Priyanka and Rajkummar will be seen in pivotal roles.

Netflix is producing "The White Tiger" in association with Mukul Deora. Bahrani is also writing the screenplay. Priyanka will also serve as the executive producer.

"The White Tiger" follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from being a tea-shop worker in a village to successful entrepreneur in a big city.

(With inputs from IANS)

