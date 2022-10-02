Priyanka Chopra Shares Pics With US VP Kamala Harris, Reveals Her Daughter Is US Citizen and Will Vote

Priyanka Chopra recently visited the White House in Washington DC and interviewed US Vice President Kamala Harris. While glimpses of it surfaced online, Priyanka herself has now shared a series of pictures in which she is exploring the permitted side of the White House and even posing with VP Harris.

Sharing the post, Priyanka wrote, “Since the very beginning, the world has undermined the power of women. We’ve been shunned and silenced, but thanks to the scarifies and tenacity of so many selfless women, we are in a place today where we can come together and work collectively to right the wrongs. This was a key take away from the conversation I had the honour to moderate with @vp, Kamala Harris at the Women’s Leadership Forum conference in Washington DC last night.”

Looking back at the two years that have gone by, Priyanka noted that the world has faced some of the biggest challenges. “We are faced with an urgent need for stability and progress, and for America that starts at the polls on November 8th. Everyone has a role to play towards that… to be part of the civic process and to exercise the right to vote, especially women because we need to be actively involved in ensuring our rights are being taken care of. While I don’t vote in this country – my husband can and one day, my daughter will. My conversation with VP Harris centred around the most pressing issues, that, in order to be addressed, needs to have a clear vision and plan,” she said.

She concluded the post by thanking WLF and Secretary Hillary Clinton, who played a vital part in establishing the organisation, and for including Priyanka in the conversations that will make a difference.

During the interview, Priyanka and Kamala discussed a number of subjects. These include their Indian connection, gun control, and more. Priyanka returned to NYC soon after and left the Big Apple with her daughter a few hours later.

