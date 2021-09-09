Priyanka Chopra Shares The Matrix Resurrections Trailer: Honoured and Thrilled to Be Part of This Legacy

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is a part of The Matrix Resurrections, has shared the first trailer of the highly-anticipated project. Directed by Lana Wachowski, the film sees Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Ann Moss, Yahya Abdul Mateen II, Jada Pinkett Smith and others, reprise their iconic roles. The fourth film in the franchise takes place years after the trilogy and will see a much older Neo trying to find the truth about The Matrix.

Priyanka, who shared the trailer on her Instagram account, also penned a lengthy note saying she is very proud to be a part of the project. She wrote, “They had me at ‘Neo and Trinity are back’! The Matrix trilogy defined my generation of cinema. It was the gold standard… something we all role played and referenced all our lives! So, here I am… a small, excited little fish in the huge cinematic pond that is THE Matrix! Needless to say, I am honoured and thrilled to be a part of this legacy and to have had the experience of working under the tutelage of Lana Wachowski and alongside this incredible, iconic cast. If you’re a fan of the franchise, you’ll know that “Unfortunately, no one can be told what the Matrix is”… so just give in. The Matrix is different things to different people and having got a glimpse of what’s coming, I would love to hear your thoughts!"

In the trailer, Neo (Reeves) can be seen talking to a therapist about seeing things that have made him doubt reality. We then see him get rid of his blue pills and take a red pill, which allows him to be aware of the Matrix’s existence. He also meets Trinity but cannot recognise her.

The Matrix Trilogy, directed by Lana and Lilly Wachowski, consisted of The Matrix (1999), The Matrix Reloaded (2003) and The Matrix Revolutions (2003). Meanwhile, Matrix 4 also stars Neil Patrick Harris, Christina Ricci, Daniel Bernhardt, Jessica Henwick among others. The film will release in theatres and HBO Max on December 22, 2021.

