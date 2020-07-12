MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Priyanka Chopra Shares Unseen Childhood Picture to Wish Brother Siddharth on Birthday

Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Instagram to wish her brother Siddharth Chopra on his birthday. Priyanka will be celebrating her birthday on July 18.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: July 12, 2020, 11:57 AM IST
Actress Priyanka Chopra shared an unseen picture from her childhood to wish her brother Siddharth on his birthday. Priyanka Chopra, who is seven years older than her brother will also be celebrating her birthday soon, on July 18th.

Taking to Instagram, PC wrote, "I wish I could rewind to the time when you looked like my baby brother... and when your birthday was a countdown to mine for me. Oh wait... it still is. Happy birthday Sid... Miss you @siddharthchopra89."

Priyanka also took to her Instagram to share instances of bravery that inspired her this week. From a MP girl who cycled 24 kms to go to school everyday scoring 98% in 10th exams to Odisha's rapper Duleshwar Tandi, who is also a migrant worker, the actress shared inpiring stories as an ambassador of UNICEF.

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen in cinematic adaptation of The White Tiger, the Man Booker-winning novel by Arvind Adiga, opposite Rajkummar Rao.

