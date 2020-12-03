Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Share Unseen Wedding Photos on 2nd Anniversary

Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas celebrated their second wedding anniversary on December 1 with adorable notes for each other on social media. Priyanka also shared some unseen photos from their wedding ceremony that took place at the Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur in 2018.

The actress shared glimpses from the big fat wedding that included multiple ceremonies representing both their cultures. Priyanka shared five new pictures from the second of their two wedding ceremonies, which was held in accordance with Hindu traditions. She wrote in her caption, "Two years down... forever to go."

Designer Sabyasachi, who had created the red lehenga Priyanka wore for her Hindu wedding, commented, "Wishing you both a very Happy Anniversary!" Take a look:

Nick too shared some more photos from the same ceremony and said, "Two days, two weddings now two years. I was so honored to get to marry @priyankachopra in her home country, in a traditional Hindu wedding. I can’t believe how lucky I am, and how quickly the time has gone by. Happy Hindu anniversary beautiful."

Earlier in the day, singer Nick Jonas took to his social media to wish his loving wife in the most romantic way. Sharing a snap from their dreamy wedding, the he wrote, “Two years married to the most wonderful, inspiring and beautiful woman. Happy anniversary @priyankachopra I love you (sic)," along with a heart emoji.

The picture is from their Christian wedding ceremony where she can be seen in a white gown with a long veil, while Nick can be seen donning black formals.