Priyanka Chopra 'Shook' Over Halyna Hutchin's Death: 'No One Should Die on Film Set'

Artists all over the world are in shock over the tragic death of 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died after actor Alec Baldwin accidently fired a prop gun on the set of the upcoming Western Run. The Hollywood star had fired the gun during the rehearsals, which fatally wounded Hutchins and also injured director Joel Souza, who was shot in the shoulder. On Saturday, actress Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram stories to express her shock on the incident. She also penned a condolence message to Hutchin’s family.

She wrote, “I am so shook. I cannot imagine what everyone involved in this tragedy is feeling. There are no words. No one should die on a film set. Period. My heart goes out to Halyna Hutchins family and everyone who knew her.”

Actress Kangana Ranaut had also commented on the accident and recounted her own dangerous experiences. She wrote, “Today two people were shot on a film set one of them died immediately… like other leading actors, I too have had many accidents while filming stunts … some of them were near death experiences and mostly it was someone else’s carelessness … many stuntmen and occasionally actors die on film sets every year… This is so wrong … in Indian films action protocols prep and execution is even more primitive … Hope our film bodies look in to it and prevent such mishaps…"

Meanwhile, actor Alec Baldwin released a statement about the accident on Twitter. He wrote, “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours."

“I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family," he further wrote. Concluding his statement, Baldwin wrote, “My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna."

