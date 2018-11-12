GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Priyanka Chopra Shoots in Delhi for 'The Sky Is Pink', Shares Pic

Priyanka Chopra posted a picture on Instagram and captioned it : 'The sun and I.. Delhi here we go..'The Sky Is Pink'.

IANS

Updated:November 12, 2018, 11:53 AM IST
File photo of Priyanka Chopra. (Image: PTI)
Actress Priyanka Chopra is in the capital to shoot for The Sky Is Pink directed by Shonali Bose.

"The sun and I.. Delhi here we go..'The Sky Is Pink'," Priyanka wrote alongside a photograph of herself on Instagram.

She also posted a photograph of herself with actress Zaira Wasim on her Instagram stories and captioned it as "Delhi days".

The sun and I.. Delhi here we go.. #theskyispink

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra (@priyankachopra) on



The film, which is based on a true life story, will also be shot in Mumbai, London and the Andamans. Juhi Chaturvedi is writing the dialogues and Pritam Chakraborty will be composing music for the film, which is backed by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

The Sky Is Pink , which also stars Farhan Akhtar, reportedly revolves around Aisha Chaudhary, who became a motivational speaker after being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13.
