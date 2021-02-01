Priyanka Chopra Showers Love on Anushka-Virat's Daughter: May All Your Dreams Come True, Vamika

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has showered Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's newborn daughter Vamika with love and blessings. Priyanka dropped a heart-warming comment on the picture that Anushka shared on Monday morning with her daughter and Virat. Anushka posted the first photo of her baby girl, revealing that the couple named her Vamika.

Sharing the adorable photo, Anushka wrote, "We have lived together with love, presence, and gratitude as a way of life but this little one, Vamika has taken it to a whole new level! Tears, laughter, worry, bliss - emotions that have been experienced in a span of minutes sometimes! Sleep is elusive but our hearts are SO full. Thanking you all for your wishes, prayers, and good energy."

Priyanka gave her blessings to the baby, and wrote, "Such a beautiful picture. Sending you all so much love. May all your dreams come true, Vamika."

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli had earlier sent a note to the paparazzi fraternity in Mumbai, requesting them not to carry pictures of their baby. "While we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same," read an excerpt from their statement.