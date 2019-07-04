Priyanka Chopra Showers Love on Meghan 'Megs' Markle, Says She Was Always Meant for Big Things

A lot has been said about the equation between Priyanka Chopra and Meghan Markle. The two global icons have reportedly been fueding since Markle did not attend Nick Jonas and Chopra's wedding in Jodhpur in December. But Priyanka, in an interview with Elle magazine, praised the Duchess of Sussex and acknowledged her global importance. She even revealed her nick name for Markle, when she referred to her as 'Megs.'

Priyanka said, "Megs ... she was always meant for big things. To be a change and be an important voice in doing that. It's amazing that she found that calling and has the platform to be able to do it."

Priyanka stressed that she realised how much Markle's life has changed in the past few years. From being an actress on the hit series Suits to falling in love with Prince Harry, marrying him and eventually giving birth to her first child Archie in May. Priyanka, who attended Meghan’s wedding, has been vocal about the latter's first child since her pregnancy was made public in October 2018.

She added, "I'm a big believer in taking charge of your life, but there's got to be something bigger that puts us into the circumstances that we are put in. Destiny has a weird way of helping you to find your calling."

Priyanka is currently living in California with Nick. Her next Bollywood film is The Sky is Pink, which is directed by Shonali Bose.

