Priyanka Chopra Showers Love on Nick Jonas for Sending Her Wine Bottle, Balloons on The White Tiger Release

Nick Jonas is in awe of his wife Priyanka Chopra's performance in her new film The White Tiger. The singer, on Friday, gave a big shout-out to Priyanka Chopra, who has also co-produced The White Tiger, and also congratulated the entire team of the film.

The White Tiger premiered on Netflix on Friday. Sharing promotional posters of the film, featuring Priyanka Chopra and her co-stars Rajkummar Rao and Adarsh Gourav, Nick Jonas wrote: "The White Tiger is out now on Netflix! So incredibly proud of my wife Priyanka Chopra for her work as both an actor and a producer on this movie. Everyone, do yourself a favor and go watch this movie right now! Congrats to the entire cast and crew and creative team."

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a wine bottle presented to her by Nick on the film's release. She wrote: "Best husband ever! I love you @nickjonas and the wine! I mean."

The picture shows her holding a bottle of wine with balloons in blue, black, white and transparent ones with one of the them having the words 'The White Tiger' printed on it.

In The White Tiger, Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao play the roles of a rich married couple, who have been living with their family in India after returning from the US for their business. While Adarsh Gourav plays the role of their driver named Balram Halwai, who, after an accident, rebels and becomes a master of his own.

The Ramin Bahrani directed film is based on Aravind Adiga’s Man Booker prize-winning novel by the same name.