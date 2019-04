Priyanka Chopra Showers Praise on Nick Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan Enthralled by Bharat Trailer

From their breathtaking marriage to their gorgeous posts from their exotic getaways, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas continue to give us major couple goals. On Monday, Priyanka shared a "husband appreciation post" for Nick on Instagram, boasting about his impressive accomplishments.In another news, Shah Rukh Khan praised Salman Khan's upcoming film Bharat after the trailer of the latter's period drama dropped online on Monday. Praising Salman's performance in the trailer, Shah Rukh tweeted, "Kya baat hai bhai!! Bahut Khoob." Salman responded in kind by quoting a line form Shah Rukh's film.The second episode of the final season of Game of Thrones took fans by surprise when a scene had Maisie Williams (Arya Stark) getting intimate with her longtime friend Gendry for the first time on the show. Taking a funny stance on the scene, Maisie's on-screen sister Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark in the show, took to her Instagram stories to post a video about the same.Also, BookMyShow, an online movie tickets booking app, witnessed a record advance ticket sale for Avengers: Endgame, with one million tickets sold in just over a day.Scroll down for more news from the world of entertainment and lifestyle.Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are an ideal union, full of love and possibility that shows how two entirely different people from two very different worlds can come together as one. Priyanka came up with an Instagram post showering love on the Cool singer.Read: Priyanka Chopra Just Shared 'Husband Appreciation Post' for Nick Jonas & Fans Are Swooning Over After the trailer of Bharat released, the nation was struck by Salman Khan's exhilarating presence in the film. Shah Rukh Khan too was bowled over by the trailer and took to Twitter to share his feeling about the same.Read: Bharat: Shah Rukh Khan Has the Best Reaction to His 'Bhai' Salman Khan Film's Trailer The second episode of the Game of Thrones' final season titled A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms took fans by surprise when a scene had Maisie Williams as Arya Stark getting intimate with her longtime friend Gendry for the first time on the show. Co-actress Sophie Turner took a funny stance on the scene.Read: Sophie Turner Trolls Maisie Williams on Arya Stark's Intimate Scene With Gendry Marvel fans are finding themselves in a virtual queue to grab tickets for the highly anticipated superhero film Avengers: Endgame. BookMyShow has witnessed a record advance ticket sale with one million tickets sold in just over a day.Read: 'Unimaginable': Avengers Endgame Creates History, Sells 10 Lakh Advance Tickets in India Most of the major parties have given tickets to celebrities as they ensure a good turnout during campaign. We have compiled a list of all the actors contesting elections this season.Read: Indian Actors Who are Contesting Lok Sabha Polls in 2019 Check back tomorrow for more news from the world of films and fashion.Follow @News18Movies for more