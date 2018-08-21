English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Priyanka Chopra Shows Off her Rock of an Engagement Ring on Instagram
Have you ever seen an engagement ring as big as Priyanka Chopra's? We sure haven't.
Priyanka Chopra got engaged to Nick Jonas in Mumbai on Saturday.
Loading...
Have you checked Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram page since she got engaged to Nick Jonas? It’s revealing everything that we have been wanting to know since the past couple of months.
After weeks of are they/are they not, the big question post Saturday’s roka ceremony now is — when will they? We do not know for sure, but the big day will reportedly be one of October days.
As of now, all we can do is make peace with PeeCee’s latest Instagram story in which she is showing off an overblown engagement-ring-shaped balloon. It was gifted to her by the team of Sky Is Pink, the tentatively-titled film that she is currently working on. To celebrate her engagement, the crew had planned a little surprise for Priyanka post pack up. Along with the gigantic ring, there was also a three-tier cake with miniature models of the new couple on the top.
The traditional religious roka ceremony on Saturday afternoon was followed by a star-studded bash which continued till the wee hours of the morning. Priyanka marked this bright new chapter of her life by taking Nick to St. Catherine’s orphanage, which she has been supporting for 12 years now. The couple posted videos of Nick singing Lovebug and Priyanka dancing to ‘Tune Maari Entriyaan’ from her film Gunday.
Directed by Shonali Bose and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala, Sky Is Pink also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in key roles.
Also Watch
After weeks of are they/are they not, the big question post Saturday’s roka ceremony now is — when will they? We do not know for sure, but the big day will reportedly be one of October days.
As of now, all we can do is make peace with PeeCee’s latest Instagram story in which she is showing off an overblown engagement-ring-shaped balloon. It was gifted to her by the team of Sky Is Pink, the tentatively-titled film that she is currently working on. To celebrate her engagement, the crew had planned a little surprise for Priyanka post pack up. Along with the gigantic ring, there was also a three-tier cake with miniature models of the new couple on the top.
I’m so excited and happy about today..Some stories just need to be told. In the spirit of Aisha Chaudhary and her incredible parents Aditi and Niren we bring you our tentatively titled super special project The Sky is pink. Going on floors today. God Speed. 🙏🏽❤️🎉 @rsvpmovies @roykapurfilms @faroutakhtar @shonalibose_ @zairawasim_
The traditional religious roka ceremony on Saturday afternoon was followed by a star-studded bash which continued till the wee hours of the morning. Priyanka marked this bright new chapter of her life by taking Nick to St. Catherine’s orphanage, which she has been supporting for 12 years now. The couple posted videos of Nick singing Lovebug and Priyanka dancing to ‘Tune Maari Entriyaan’ from her film Gunday.
Directed by Shonali Bose and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala, Sky Is Pink also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in key roles.
Also Watch
-
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
-
Tuesday 14 August , 2018
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
-
Monday 13 August , 2018
Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
-
Saturday 28 July , 2018
Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
-
Thursday 02 August , 2018
Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Tuesday 14 August , 2018 Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh Set to Get Married
Monday 13 August , 2018 Watch: Remembering Sridevi on Her Birth Anniversary
Saturday 28 July , 2018 Rajeev Masand Interviews Tom Cruise For Mission Impossible: Fallout
Thursday 02 August , 2018 Fanney Khan: Anil Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pihu Sand On Why You Should Stop Worrying About How You Look
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- A Lawsuit Against Google For Sneaky Location Tracking Impacts All of us
- Bigg Boss 11 Finalist Hina Khan Sweats It Out In Gym, Gets Trolled Mercilessly
- In Numbers: Kohli Constructs More Milestones on Way to Trent Bridge Ton
- Everything we Know so Far About The Upcoming iPhone, iPhone X Plus, iPhone 9 And MacBook
- Asian Games: Four Japanese Athletes Booted From Asian Games in Prostitute Scandal
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...