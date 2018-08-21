Priyanka Chopra Shows Off her Rock of an Engagement Ring on Instagram

Have you checked Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram page since she got engaged to Nick Jonas? It’s revealing everything that we have been wanting to know since the past couple of months.After weeks of are they/are they not, the big question post Saturday’s roka ceremony now is — when will they? We do not know for sure, but the big day will reportedly be one of October days.As of now, all we can do is make peace with PeeCee’s latest Instagram story in which she is showing off an overblown engagement-ring-shaped balloon. It was gifted to her by the team of Sky Is Pink, the tentatively-titled film that she is currently working on. To celebrate her engagement, the crew had planned a little surprise for Priyanka post pack up. Along with the gigantic ring, there was also a three-tier cake with miniature models of the new couple on the top.The traditional religious roka ceremony on Saturday afternoon was followed by a star-studded bash which continued till the wee hours of the morning. Priyanka marked this bright new chapter of her life by taking Nick to St. Catherine’s orphanage, which she has been supporting for 12 years now. The couple posted videos of Nick singing Lovebug and Priyanka dancing to ‘Tune Maari Entriyaan’ from her film Gunday.Directed by Shonali Bose and produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Ronnie Screwvala, Sky Is Pink also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim in key roles.