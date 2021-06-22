Priyanka Chopra Shows the 'Only Appropriate Way' to Celebrate National Selfie Day

On the occasion of The National Selfie Day that is celebrated in the US, global icon Priyanka Chopra stepped up her selfie game and showed the appropriate way to celebrate the day. The actress took to her official Instagram account to drop her selfie in which she can be seen donning a blue and white patterned top with a sunglass to complete her look.

“The only appropriate way to celebrate #NationalSelfieDay", she wrote alongside the picture.

The actress recently got herself inked again, and this time, too, she has dedicated it to someone special in her life. On Instagram, Priyanka shared a glimpse of her new tattoo which is of three paws and dedicated it to her three dogs- Diana, Gino and Panda. She shared a video on her stories section where she flaunted her tattoo along with her recently done nails, and wrote, “summer nails; summer tattoo".

On the work front, she is currently shooting for the series Citadel in London. The multi starrer series also has Richard Madden and will be directed by the Russo Brothers.

