2-MIN READ

Priyanka Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor, Ananya Panday Wish Fans on Eid-ul-Fitr

Bollywood actresses

As Eid-ul-Fitr is observed across the world, Bollywood celebrities wished their fans on the merry occasion.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 25, 2020, 8:10 AM IST
Eid-ul-Fitr is being observed on Monday even though the festivities will be kept low key due to the coronavirus crisis. The festival is an expression of love, peace, brotherhood and harmony while it ushers in universal values of mercy, charity and hope in the world.

On the festive occasion, Priyanka Chopra, Shraddha Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Hina Khan and many others took to social media to greet and wish their fans. Check out some of the celebrity wishes for Eid 2020 below.

Priyanka wrote, "Eid mubarak to everyone celebrating across the world. I wish for you and your families strength, peace and happiness in these uncertain times."

Shraddha Kapoor wished fans on Eid by sharing a boomerang video.

View this post on Instagram

Eid Mubarak

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor) on

Hina Khan wished fans as she wrote, "Chand mubarak."

Amitabh Bachchan also greeted fans on the festive occasion.

Dabboo Ratnani wished Eid 2020 by sharing Shah Rukh Khan's photo.

>‪#EidMubarak to you and your loved ones ❤️ from The Ratnanis @dabbooratnani @manishadratnani @myrahratnani @kiararatnani @shivaanratnani ✨ Sharing A Lovely Photo of #shahrukhkhan @iamsrk #EidalFitr2020 #EidAtHome #chandraatmubarak #eid #dabbooratnani ‬#25yearsofdabbooratnani #dabbooratnaniphotography #dabbooarchives

A post shared by Dabboo Ratnani (@dabbooratnani) on

Chunky Pandey shared throwback photo to wish Eid.

View this post on Instagram

Eid Mubarak ❤❤

A post shared by Chunky Panday (@chunkypanday) on

Manoj Bajpayee, Sonam Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Ananya Panday, Abhishek Bachchan among others also wished fans on the occasion of Eid.

View this post on Instagram

EID MUBARAK

A post shared by Manoj Bajpayee (@bajpayee.manoj) on

