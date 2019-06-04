English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra Shuts Down Trolls For Criticising Her Over Mushy Instagram Posts
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been giving new meaning to hashtag "couple goals" on the Internet.
Image: Priyanka Chopra/Instagram
Be it "sneaking it in" at the red carpets or celebrating each other's success with adorable social media posts, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have been giving new meaning to hashtag "couple goals" on the Internet.
Their fans love seeing the two together and the couples' pictures are social media rage the moment they make way to the Internet. However, the two do face the brunt of being famous. Among several fans hearting out their pictures, at a number of occasions Priyanka and Nick have been criticised for their love filled Instagram feed. While a user wrote, "This women know how to play the game" another called their wedding a "green card marriage" in the comment section. Several others tried to hit back at the couple targeting the 10 year age difference between them.
Reacting to the criticism over her mushy social media feed, Chopra told Sunday Times that she isn't bothered with negative comments. DNA quoted the actress as saying, "If I wasn't a famous person and I'd just got married, don't you think my Insta would have photos of me and my husband? Just because I'm famous, don't I have the ability to be proud of being a newlywed without people saying that I'm using my marriage?"
"I gave up my right to privacy when I became a public person, it's the deal you make with the devil. But trust me, there are lots of things I still keep personal," she added.
Nick and Priyanka, 36, tied the knot on December 1, 2018, at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, India, in a lavish, multi-day ceremony followed by a second reception two weeks later in Mumbai.
On the work front, Priyanka made her digital debut this year with Netflix's Isn't It Romantic and also featured in a Jonas Brothers' video titled Sucker along with Nick, Kevin Jonas and his spouse Danielle and Joe Jonas and his wife and actress Sophie Turner. She is also looking forward to the release of her Bollywood film The Sky is Pink later this year. On the other hand, the Jonas Brothers are back and Nick is been busy promoting his new singles and album Happiness Begins with his brother Joe and Kevin.
