Priyanka Chopra Signs Multimillion-dollar Deal with Amazon

Priyanka Chopra has taken a step further to "course-correct Hollywood’s treatment of South Asian actors and people behind the scenes" as she signs a two-year multimillion-dollar first-look television deal with Amazon, reports Variety.

Talking to the publication, Priyanka said: “My quest really is to be able to tell female stories, work with creators from around the world and create a cross-pollination of storytelling,” adding, "My Amazon television deal is a global deal, so I can do Hindi language, I can do English language, I can do whatever language I want.”

She also recalled her initial days in Hollywood saying, “When I got the opportunity to come to America and get representation, I remember the first thing that I had to do was swallow my pride."

The actress further says that she had to explain who she was and what she wanted to do. While Indian actors like Irrfan Khan, Tabu, Anupam Kher, Amitabh Bachchan and outside of Indian Americans Mindy Kaling and Aziz Ansari had been part of films outside Bollywood, she says, "there was no precedent for having someone who was an Indian immigrant from outside of the American culture to come in and break global entertainment.”

The global star also took to her social media accounts to share the news. She wrote: "As both an actor and producer, I have always dreamt of an open canvas of creative talent coming together from all over the world to create great content irrespective of language and geography. This has always been the DNA of my production house Purple Pebble Pictures, and is the foundation of this exciting new endeavor with Amazon."

⁣⁣Looking back on her 20 year career and nearly 60 films later, she hopes that she's on her way to exploring new ideas that not only entertain but open minds and perspectives.

Concluding her post, Priyanka thanked people for being a big part of her journey hoping that those who are just getting to know her or only recognize her as Alex Parrish from Quantico, will get to know her better. ⁣⁣ ⁣⁣



Apart from this, Priyanka is currently working on two Amazon projects. One is reality dance show Sangeet, with her singer husband Nick Jonas, which is inspired by their own wedding sangeet. The second project is with Marvel fame directors Anthony and Joe Russo, titled Citadel. It is a spy drama in which she will star with Richard Madden of Game of Thrones and Bodyguard. Priyanka is also set to star in the Amazon Studios drama Sheela, where she will be playing Ma Anand Sheela.







Besides her association with Amazon, the actor will next star in two Netflix projects -- superhero movie "We Can Be Heroes" and "The White Tiger", opposite Rajkummar Rao.

She is currently shooting for Keanu Reeves-starrer "The Matrix 4", which recently resumed filming after production was halted by the pandemic.

