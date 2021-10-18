Priyanka Chopra 'Silences' Stress By Scuba Diving In Spain; Parineeti Chopra is Happy She's 'Joining the Wild Side'

Priyanka Chopra is having the time of her life shooting for Citadel, going by her social media posts. Backed by Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brothers, the series also stars Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden. The global icon is stationed in the UK for the last couple of months for the shooting and she often shares glimpses of her life abroad on social media. Recently, she posted several pictures on Instagram to give a glimpse of how her weekend has been. In the photos and videos, the actress can be seen scuba-diving in Spain. She was shooting there for Citadel.

Her post read, “There are days when the stress just needs to be silenced! What better way to do that than to explore the glorious underwater creations of God. I was very honoured that the camera crew from Citadel let me crash their party! Big shoutout to the @alisubbuceo team. Penélope, Victor, Alejandro and everyone else, thank you for such a magical experience. I really needed it!! Thank you @tsigel for taking us out! So fun hanging with Sam, Paul, Josh ,Tobias, Andy, Christina and Victor.

Sunday well done!

PS: @franklinjonas so happy you’re here!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

Priyanka’s sister, actress Parineeti Chopra who often leaves funny comments on her ‘Mimi didi’s’ posts wrote that she is happy that her sister is joining the ‘wild side.’

Last week, the actress went sightseeing with her mother Madhu Chopra and dog Diana and shared the picture on Instagram Stories. Priyanka sported a white shirt with a black skirt, while her mother wore a black floral dress. The mother-daughter duo posed in front of a historic building.

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Shares New Pic from Spain, Standing Against a Wall

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has been busy with numerous projects. The actress wrapped her schedule for Matrix 4 and Text For You. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, who is also producing it. The actress will be coming back to Bollywood with Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Lee Zaara co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.