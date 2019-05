Priyanka Chopra Singing 'Choli Ke Peeche' At Met Gala is Weirdly Infectious

OK, we all know Priyanka Chopra has always looked good in whatever she wears, but her 2019 Met gala look was exceptionally incredible and was everything we hoped it would be— and more. This year, the Met Gala theme was “camp”, and PeeCee gave us the ultimate glam-campy look.The actress went all out with her show-stopping Camp-themed Dior Haute Couture silver gown and a matching cape, and silver crown.While Priyanka's red carpet moment was definitely one of the major highlights of the event for her Indian fans, the best part was probably what designer Prabal Rana Gurung posted on social media.On Friday, a few days after the fashion affair, Prabal shared a video, featuring Priyanka, on his Instagram and gave an inside glimpse into all the behind-the-scenes drama, which was way juicier than the red carpet itself."This is how you do #metgala #bollywood style. Y’all know I love Hindi films so much and any moment I can #camp it out, I will," Prabal captioned the video in which he can be seen asking Priyanka to sing a Hindi song.Now, Priyanka being the sport she is, says, "What's a Campy Hindi song?" (referring to this year's Met gala theme; Camp: Notes on Fashion). She then starts humming popular track Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai from the film Khalnayak before erupting into peals of laughter.Meanwhile, Priyanka's husband, singer Nick Jonas described the special night as a “full circle” moment for the couple. A little over a year before the two began dating in 2018, the actress famously attended the 2017 Met Gala along with Nick. They were both guests of the designer Ralph Lauren, and were also clicked in many pictures as a pair.Follow @News18Movies for more