Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Priyanka Chopra Singing 'Choli Ke Peeche' At Met Gala is Weirdly Infectious

Designer Prabal Rana Gurung has shared a video featuring Priyanka Chopra that gives glimpses into behind-the-scene moments at Met Gala.

News18.com

Updated:May 11, 2019, 12:24 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Priyanka Chopra Singing 'Choli Ke Peeche' At Met Gala is Weirdly Infectious
(Image: AP)
Loading...
OK, we all know Priyanka Chopra has always looked good in whatever she wears, but her 2019 Met gala look was exceptionally incredible and was everything we hoped it would be— and more. This year, the Met Gala theme was “camp”, and PeeCee gave us the ultimate glam-campy look.

The actress went all out with her show-stopping Camp-themed Dior Haute Couture silver gown and a matching cape, and silver crown.

While Priyanka's red carpet moment was definitely one of the major highlights of the event for her Indian fans, the best part was probably what designer Prabal Rana Gurung posted on social media.

On Friday, a few days after the fashion affair, Prabal shared a video, featuring Priyanka, on his Instagram and gave an inside glimpse into all the behind-the-scenes drama, which was way juicier than the red carpet itself.

"This is how you do #metgala #bollywood style. Y’all know I love Hindi films so much and any moment I can #camp it out, I will," Prabal captioned the video in which he can be seen asking Priyanka to sing a Hindi song.



Now, Priyanka being the sport she is, says, "What's a Campy Hindi song?" (referring to this year's Met gala theme; Camp: Notes on Fashion). She then starts humming popular track Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai from the film Khalnayak before erupting into peals of laughter.

Meanwhile, Priyanka's husband, singer Nick Jonas described the special night as a “full circle” moment for the couple. A little over a year before the two began dating in 2018, the actress famously attended the 2017 Met Gala along with Nick. They were both guests of the designer Ralph Lauren, and were also clicked in many pictures as a pair.

Follow @News18Movies for more
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram