Priyanka Chopra Cheers on Fiance Nick Jonas at His Singapore Concert; See Video

#hyperplay PRIYANKA CHOPRA WAS HERE HYPING NICK JONAS UP HOW CUTE pic.twitter.com/nck7x6KFMy — uwu (@jjinwoos) August 5, 2018

Priyanka Chopra is the biggest fan of her fiance Nick Jonas' tracks!The Quantico star was spotted jamming out to her "favourite" man's hits from the VIP area during Nick's show at MTV Spotlight in Singapore over the weekend, reports E! News.Priyanka was also seen dancing along to Nick's songs and joining in on the crowd's cheers.Nick performed alongside other acts like Alessia Cara, the Sam Willows and CL.Earlier in the day, the duo was spotted hand-in-hand at Singapore airport. While Priyanka was clicked in black and denim, Nick was photographed in casuals.Nick and Priyanka, who stayed in touch after hitting it off last year at the 2017 Met Gala, have been romantically linked since May. In June, Nick also took Priyanka as his date to his cousin's wedding in Atlantic City, New Jersey.Late last month, People magazine confirmed that Nick had popped the question to Priyanka during their recent trip to London when the Quantico star celebrated her 36th birthday.