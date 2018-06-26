Exclusive | Parineeti Chopra Divulges Details of Her 'Family' Goa Trip With Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Their sizzling public appearances, including that of Met gala, and discernible chemistry has fuelled romance speculation for months now. And Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas helped little to drive away the rumours of a budding affair as they were spotted cosying up at several occasions.It was Memorial Day weekend when the news of their alleged affair reached its peak. At the time, the two were photographed curled up together on a yacht alongside Hidden Figures star Glen Powell and Grey’s Anatomy actor Wilmer Valderrama. The two decided to take their relationship to the next level after they began exchanging flirty comments on Instagram.Image Courtesy: Instagram/pcourheartbeatAnd on Thursday they made the rumours of their relationship quite evident as they travelled together to Mumbai to meet Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra. Upon his arrival, Nick, who is best known as a former member of the hugely popular Disney’s pop group the Jonas Brothers, went out to dinner with Peecee and her mother at Mumbai’s upscale restaurant, sending rumour mills abuzz about possible secret engagement.Image Courtesy: Instagram/Viral BhayaniAfter their brief stay in Mumbai, the lovebirds on Sunday headed to Goa for a private vacation, where Priyanka’s younger sister Parineeti Chopra also joined them. Parineeti, who returned to India recently after completing her London schedule of Vipul Shah’s Namaste England, seemed to have a blast with Priyanka and Nick as a picture of her with the rumoured couple enjoying a lavish meal went viral.In an exclusive chat with News18.com, Parineeti divulged details of her “fun-filled” vacation with Nick and Priyanka, whom she met after a very long time.“I have not met my sister for months because she has been in America for the longest time. And whenever she travelled to Bombay, it was for a day or two. I wasn't in Bombay either at that time. So this time when she came, I literally ran to her because I have not met her for months."Image Courtesy: Instagram/pcourheartbeat“It was a great catch up time. It was like a family trip and there were friends with us too. So it was a friends and a family trip actually. It was short and sweet. I was there for like 24 hours and I had a great time. It was a great trip,” said Parineeti on being asked about her first meeting with Nick.While Parineeti came back to Mumbai early this morning, Priyanka and Nick are believed to be in the state of beaches. Meanwhile, the latest rumour in Nick-Priyanka’s romantic tale is that the couple might get engaged in next month. True or not, time will tell.