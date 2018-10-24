English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Priyanka Chopra Sizzles in Red as She Strikes a Romantic Pose With Her 'Bae' Nick Jonas
While fans are waiting for the wedding dates of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, the global couple is making the most of their time together.
Image Courtesy: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram
While fans are waiting for the wedding dates of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, the global couple is making the most of their time together. On Wednesday, Priyanka took to Instagram to share a lovely picture of herself with Nick Jonas.
In the picture, the two can be seen posing romantically as Priyanka leans over Nick's shoulder. “Bae @Nick Jonas,” she captioned the picture.
The American singer was quick to rush to the comment section and complimented the actresses. "Red Dress," he wrote. Take a look at their picture:
Soon after, the Quantico star also posted a video from Nick's concert as her Instagram story. The singer was performing at the TIDAL annual benefit concert.
Rumours of Chopra's impending wedding with Jonas are also rife on social media. The latest reports suggest that the two may tie the knot in a traditional three day function at a heritage palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan, in December. Their wedding will reportedly be followed by a grand bridal shower in New York.
In a recent interview with extratv.com, Priyanka revealed how Nick now feels comfortable enough in India to socialise even without her. “By trip three, he was fine. When I was doing my meetings, he was meeting friends, he was going out. He’s fine now. Now, it’s his other home,” she said.
On the work front, Chopra recently wrapped up the London schedule of Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, starring Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.
