Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Priyanka Chopra Slays in New Poolside Pictures, Gets Epic Reaction from Sophie Turner

After attending Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s wedding in France, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are currently on an extended vacation in Italy.

News18.com

Updated:July 8, 2019, 8:27 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Priyanka Chopra Slays in New Poolside Pictures, Gets Epic Reaction from Sophie Turner
Image: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra
Loading...

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently vacationing with husband Nick Jonas in Italy, took to social media on Sunday to share some stunning photos of her chilling by the poolside in a monokini with a cocktail in her hand.

“Best use of a vacation. The hubby taking pictures. Lol 😝 📷@nickjonas 👙 ☀ 🍸 💏,” Priyanka captioned the photos, which have got over 2.4 million likes within 15 hours on Instagram alone.

Her photos have wowed not just her 67.9 million social media (Instagram+Twitter) followers but also her sister-in-law Sophie Turner, who commented, “All you ladies pop yo [booties] like this. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Notably, after attending Joe Jonas and Sophie’s wedding in France, Priyanka and Nick have been on an extended vacation in Italy, the highlights of which they have been sharing diligently on social media.

On Saturday, Nick shared an ultra-romantic video of them dancing to Dean Martin‘s version of Volare with the gorgeous Tuscan sunset in the backdrop.

View this post on Instagram

🇮🇹 + ❤️

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

It came shortly after their "date night cooking extravaganza," which had them making pasta under the guidance of a chef. In the photos and videos shared by Nick, Priyanka can be seen stirring pasta sauce in a pan and explaining how she can't cook but likes to have Nick around so that he can see that she tries.

View this post on Instagram

Date night cooking extravaganza.

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on

Meanwhile, on the film front, Priyanka will next be seen alongside Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink.

Follow @News18Movies for more.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram