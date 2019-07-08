Priyanka Chopra Slays in New Poolside Pictures, Gets Epic Reaction from Sophie Turner

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently vacationing with husband Nick Jonas in Italy, took to social media on Sunday to share some stunning photos of her chilling by the poolside in a monokini with a cocktail in her hand.

“Best use of a vacation. The hubby taking pictures. Lol 😝 📷@nickjonas 👙 ☀ 🍸 💏,” Priyanka captioned the photos, which have got over 2.4 million likes within 15 hours on Instagram alone.

Her photos have wowed not just her 67.9 million social media (Instagram+Twitter) followers but also her sister-in-law Sophie Turner, who commented, “All you ladies pop yo [booties] like this. 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Notably, after attending Joe Jonas and Sophie’s wedding in France, Priyanka and Nick have been on an extended vacation in Italy, the highlights of which they have been sharing diligently on social media.

On Saturday, Nick shared an ultra-romantic video of them dancing to Dean Martin‘s version of Volare with the gorgeous Tuscan sunset in the backdrop.

It came shortly after their "date night cooking extravaganza," which had them making pasta under the guidance of a chef. In the photos and videos shared by Nick, Priyanka can be seen stirring pasta sauce in a pan and explaining how she can't cook but likes to have Nick around so that he can see that she tries.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Priyanka will next be seen alongside Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Saraf in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink.

