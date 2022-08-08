Priyanka Chopra Slips Into Sexy Bikini And Breaks Into Goofy Dance In Her Luxurious Bathroom; Watch

Priyanka Chopra was in her best spirits on Sunday as she spent time with her family in her LA home. The actress had revealed she was spending the day off with Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie. While she had shared glimpses of their family time, she also shared a video in which she was seen wearing a hot bikini and dancing in front of the camera.

The actress was promoting her hair product but couldn’t stop herself from breaking into a goofy dance. Sporting a black-on-black bikini and a transparent robe, Priyanka was seen applying a hair product while grooving to music playing in the background. Her smile in the video is contagious!

Priyanka recently returned from Poland after spending time with Ukrainian refugees as part of her work with UNICEF. She shared numerous pictures and videos from her visit, hoping to help see the world the aftermath of the war between Ukraine and Russia.

In one of the posts, Priyanka revealed that the children she met at the camp enjoyed working with art. “When they work with different materials, as well as paints and colors, the therapists are able to understand their emotions. In the beginning for example, the children would draw with very dark colors, and over time the colors got brighter. Another example is handmade dolls that I was gifted by Ukrainian children at each Programme I visited with Unicef. Each is unique and is believed to have the power of protection, which these children really need right now as the war is upending the lives and futures of the countries 5.7 million school aged children,” she said in a post.

On the work front, Priyanka has several projects in her pipeline. She is currently working on the Hollywood film Ending Things along with Anthony Mackie. She will also be seen in It’s All Coming Back. Back home, PeeCee features in Farhan Akhtar’s Bollywood movie titled Jee Le Zaraa in which she will share the screen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. The film is expected to go on floors next year. Besides these, Priyanka will soon make her OTT debut with Citadel.

