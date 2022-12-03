Priyanka, Sonam Twin in Yellow, Saif-Kareena Up the Glam Quotient at Red Sea Fim International Festival

Several Bollywood stars jetted off to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia to attend the ongoing Red Sea International Film Festival and the photos and videos of the star-studded night are doing rounds on social media. The first day of the event saw Shah Rukh Khan, AR Rahman, Kajol and Priyanka Chopra among others grace the red carpet. Yesterday, celebrity couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan were also seen jetting out to the Saudi Arabian city.

On the second day, Sonam Kapoor was also spotted. Priyanka was there as well. The latter donned a yellow satin gown and wore a statement neckpiece. Sonam, too, twinned with her in yellow. Kareena and Saif were seen in blue and white outfits earlier in the day but they later changed their outfits. Kareena chose a shimmery saree while Saif went with a suit and pants.

Take a look at the photos and the videos:

On the first day of the film festival, Priyanka Chopra wore a shimmering beige gown. She oozed oomph as she walked the red carpet. She accessories her looks with minimalistic jewellery. Celebrity stylist Maged Helal reportedly styled the actress for the evening. Meanwhile, SRK and Kajol graced the stage as their iconic film Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge was been screened at the festival. They recreated some moments from DDLJ and SRK also went back to one of his most famous dialogues from Baazigar.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar will also be seen in the second edition of the film festival. Talking about it, he said, “The debut year was quite intimate and it’s really heartwarming to see how the festival has grown multifold in a span of a year. I’m happy and grateful to be back again to spread a good word about Indian cinema on the world stage."

Read all the Latest Movies News here