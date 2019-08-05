Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner Slay in New Poolside Pics Ahead of Jonas Brothers' Gig in Miami
Over the weekend, 'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner was photographed relaxing in Miami with sister-in-law and fellow actress Priyanka Chopra.
Image courtesy: Instagram/jsistersnews
The entire Jonas clan is in Miami as the Jonas Brothers are gearing up for their Happiness Begins tour in the city on August 7. Over the weekend, Joe Jonas' wife, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner was photographed relaxing in the city with sister-in-law and fellow actress Priyanka Chopra.
The J sisters spent their time at a vacation home with a golden retriever puppy as Turner was seen giving the dog a bath in the pool. Nick Jonas also documented the Turner's pooch on his Instagram Story in a video he posted recently when the Jonas Brothers arrived in Miami on their private jet.
Turner was later photographed playing with her dog in poolside with Chopra. While Turner wore a green bikini, the former Quantico actress looked stunning in a one-piece swimsuit.
Turner lost one of her beloved dogs in an accident. Waldo, an Alaskan Klee Kai pup, was tragically killed by a car in New York last month.
In honour of their late dog, Jonas and Turner got matching tattoos. Jonas shared a photo of his heartfelt ink, which features a lifelike portrait of little Waldo.
Turner also shared a photo to her Instagram Stories of her own Waldo tattoo, along with the emotional message, "I miss you, Waldo. Rest In Peace my little baby."
So sorry @SophieT 😭 I love you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/W46x0TIx3m— Belfast_teacup_leigh (@Belfast_teacup) July 29, 2019
