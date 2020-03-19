English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Priyanka Chopra Speaks to Fans on 8th Day of Self-isolation, Says Feels Like Something Out of Movie

Actor Priyanka Chopra is among the many celebrities across the world, who have self-quarantined themselves in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. On her 8th day of self-isolation with Nick Jonas, the actress spoke to her fans.

Actor Priyanka Chopra is among the many celebrities across the world, who have self-quarantined themselves in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. On her 8th day of self-quarantine with Nick Jonas, The Sky is Pink actress spoke to her fans in a video message.

In the clip, Priyanka says, “I hope you are all safe out there. I just wanted to come in and say hello! This is such an insane time and all of our lives have been completely turned upside down and it feels like, something out of a movie, but it's not. Nick and I have been home for the last week and this is day 8 of self-isolation for us. We have always had such crazy schedules and had so many people around us all day and all of a sudden, this being our reality, it just feels crazy. I am sure all of you feel the same way. We are taking all the recommended precautions right now, we are safe, we are healthy, we are practicing social distancing”.

The Barfi actress posted another video in a follow-up tweet urging people to stock up on love, compassion, gratitude, kindness, and joy.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “There are so many other things to stock up on right now. Please look out for each other and the people who are most at risk for #Covid19”.

Priyanka Chopra, who has joined hands with the World Health Organisation (WHO) to spread awareness, asked followers to join her live show with WHO’s doctor to understand facts about COVID-19 scheduled for Thursday.


