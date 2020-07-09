Priyanka Chopra Spending Some Fun Time with Jonas Family is All Things Love

A throwback picture of actress Priyanka Chopra celebrating 4th of July with her husband Nick Jonas and family has surfaced online. The snap features Priyanka and Nick having a gala time with Joe and Sophie Turner, and Kevin and Danielle.

The fun-filled frame was initially shared by the Sucker singer last year. “Last year at our 4th of July bbq. Hope everyone is having a great day,” the caption read. The picture is from the year 2018.







Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra has been roped in to play the lead role in Hollywood's successful sci-fi franchise, Matrix 4 starring Keanu Reeves, who'll make his comeback as Neo in the film. According to reports, the film will also cast Carrie-Anne Moss, Yahya Abdul Mateen ll and Neil Pattrick Harris.

She will also be seen opposite Rajkummar Rao in The White Tiger. The project is a Netflix movie based on Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name. The novel won the prize in 2008. The film is bankrolled by Netflix in association with Mukul Deora.

Priyanka also has another Netflix movie We Can Be Heroes by Robert Rodriguez in her kitty.