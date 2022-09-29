Priyanka Chopra Spends Quality Time With Baby Girl Malti As She Takes Her Out for Stroll; See Pic

Actor Priyanka Chopra has shared yet another adorable picture with her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka uploaded a photo of herself with her eight-month-old, as the two went “walkin’” on one of the world’s most expensive shopping streets, New York’s 5th Avenue.

In the picture, Priyanka walks on the street in high heels, looking fondly at her daughter who sits inside a black stroller covered with a white net. For their day out, Priyanka opts for an ivory dress and matching heels. Malti wears a white and pink dress. Sharing the picture, Priyanka captioned the post, “Just two girls walkin’ 5th av.” A Prada store is also seen in the photo.

Meanwhile, Priyanka spent the weekend in New York, where she returned as the host of Global Citizen. Not only did several celebs like Katie Holmes join the festival, but it also had a performance by the Jonas Brothers.

One of the highlights was Jonas Brothers’ attendance. Fans were thrilled to see Priyanka and Nick on the same stage. Nick gave a super cute intro of his wife while inviting her on stage which left fans cheering.

After the performance by the Jonas Brothers, Joe Jonas called the global actress on stage. But before he finished with the introduction, Nick Jonas added, “And I have the honour of calling her my wife. So please welcome Priyanka Chopra Jonas.” Priyanka joined them on stage and greeted Nick with a quick kiss before giving him and her brothers-in-law a hug. This left the crowd erupting in cheers. The Citadel actress also added, “I’ll see you guys for dinner okay.”

