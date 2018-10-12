Priyanka Chopra Spends Time with Sonali Bendre, Sofie Turner in New York; See Pics

Never thought I’d say this! Twinning from ‘HEAD’ to TOE with the one and only @AnupamPKher hahaha pic.twitter.com/7ZNSY0t60I — Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) October 9, 2018

After hanging out with reality TV star Kim Kardashian at a Tiffany party, Priyanka Chopra recently had a day out in the vibrant New York City with pals Sonali Bendre, stylist Mimi Cuttrell and her to-be sister-in-law, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner.Priyanka took to Instagram on Thursday to share a picture of her girl squad posing at the side of a busy NYC street. “Girls will be girls.. @iamsonalibendre @sophiet @danasupnick@mimi ❤️🎉💋🌻,” she captioned it.Sonali also shared the image on her Instagram. "Was a little low and lonely as @goldiebehl had left for Mumbai... thank you @priyankachopra for lifting my spirits! ♥️ #AGirlsDayOutIsLikeChickenSoupForTheSoul," she captioned it.Known for starring in several popular films, including Sarfarosh and Hum Saath Saath Hain, Sonali is currently undergoing treatment for metastatic cancer in New York. She keeps herself upbeat by frequently meeting Bollywood celebrities, considering she is recuperating so far away from home. Over the last few weeks, she has been sharing on social media pictures with several celebs, including Anupam Kher, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Gayatri Oberoi and Suzanne Khan.See photos:Meanwhile, along with Kim, Priyanka also hung out with The Marvelous Mrs Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan, Big Little Lies actor Zoë Kravitz and singer Mary J Blige, at the Tiffany Blue Book Collection event in New York on Tuesday.She shared several images from the night on her Instagram. “A 'dazzling' night with these lovely ladies celebrating @tiffanyandco’s Blue Book Collection,” she captioned them.The 36-yer-old actor looked stunning a strapped metallic dress with a deep thigh slit. She also showed off her humongous Rs 2.1 crore Tiffany engagement ring, given to her by her fiancé Nick Jonas.