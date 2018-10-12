GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Priyanka Chopra Spends Time with Sonali Bendre, Sofie Turner in New York; See Pics

Now a global star, Priyanka Chopra has a high-profile set of friends. See latest photos of her recent day-out with her girl gang.

News18.com

Updated:October 12, 2018, 9:26 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra Spends Time with Sonali Bendre, Sofie Turner in New York; See Pics
Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Sofie Turner at the US Open. (Image: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra)
After hanging out with reality TV star Kim Kardashian at a Tiffany party, Priyanka Chopra recently had a day out in the vibrant New York City with pals Sonali Bendre, stylist Mimi Cuttrell and her to-be sister-in-law, Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner.

Priyanka took to Instagram on Thursday to share a picture of her girl squad posing at the side of a busy NYC street. “Girls will be girls.. @iamsonalibendre @sophiet @danasupnick@mimi ❤️🎉💋🌻,” she captioned it.



Sonali also shared the image on her Instagram. "Was a little low and lonely as @goldiebehl had left for Mumbai... thank you @priyankachopra for lifting my spirits! ♥️ #AGirlsDayOutIsLikeChickenSoupForTheSoul," she captioned it.

Known for starring in several popular films, including Sarfarosh and Hum Saath Saath Hain, Sonali is currently undergoing treatment for metastatic cancer in New York. She keeps herself upbeat by frequently meeting Bollywood celebrities, considering she is recuperating so far away from home. Over the last few weeks, she has been sharing on social media pictures with several celebs, including Anupam Kher, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Gayatri Oberoi and Suzanne Khan.

See photos:









View this post on Instagram

This is me. And in this moment, I am really happy. People give me strange looks when I say that now, but it's true and I'll tell you why. I am now paying attention to every moment, looking for every opportunity to find joy and #SwitchOnTheSunshine. Yes, there are moments of pain and low energy, but I am doing what I like, spending time with people I love, and feeling very loved and happy. I am extremely grateful to my friends, my pillars of strength, who at a moment's notice, arrived to be with me and help me through this. In between their busy schedules they find time to visit, call, message, FaceTime... basically never leaving a moment for me to feel alone. Thank you for showing me what true friendship is. #HappyFriendshipDay, ladies. Blessed to have you all in my life (including the ones not in the picture... You know who you are) @gayatrioberoi @suzkr P.S. Nowadays I spend far less time getting ready because I don't have to fuss over my hair! 😜#BaldIsBeautiful #FindThePositive #OneDayAtATime Picture credit: @hrithikroshan

A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on



Meanwhile, along with Kim, Priyanka also hung out with The Marvelous Mrs Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan, Big Little Lies actor Zoë Kravitz and singer Mary J Blige, at the Tiffany Blue Book Collection event in New York on Tuesday.

She shared several images from the night on her Instagram. “A 'dazzling' night with these lovely ladies celebrating @tiffanyandco’s Blue Book Collection,” she captioned them.



The 36-yer-old actor looked stunning a strapped metallic dress with a deep thigh slit. She also showed off her humongous Rs 2.1 crore Tiffany engagement ring, given to her by her fiancé Nick Jonas.
