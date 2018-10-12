Priyanka Chopra Spends Time with Sonali Bendre, Sofie Turner in New York; See Pics
Now a global star, Priyanka Chopra has a high-profile set of friends. See latest photos of her recent day-out with her girl gang.
Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Sofie Turner at the US Open. (Image: Instagram/Priyanka Chopra)
Priyanka took to Instagram on Thursday to share a picture of her girl squad posing at the side of a busy NYC street. “Girls will be girls.. @iamsonalibendre @sophiet @danasupnick@mimi ❤️🎉💋🌻,” she captioned it.
Sonali also shared the image on her Instagram. "Was a little low and lonely as @goldiebehl had left for Mumbai... thank you @priyankachopra for lifting my spirits! ♥️ #AGirlsDayOutIsLikeChickenSoupForTheSoul," she captioned it.
Known for starring in several popular films, including Sarfarosh and Hum Saath Saath Hain, Sonali is currently undergoing treatment for metastatic cancer in New York. She keeps herself upbeat by frequently meeting Bollywood celebrities, considering she is recuperating so far away from home. Over the last few weeks, she has been sharing on social media pictures with several celebs, including Anupam Kher, Rishi Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Dia Mirza, Gayatri Oberoi and Suzanne Khan.
See photos:
Never thought I’d say this! Twinning from ‘HEAD’ to TOE with the one and only @AnupamPKher hahaha pic.twitter.com/7ZNSY0t60I— Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) October 9, 2018
The night that was! ❤️❤️#NeetuKapoor @shrishtiarya @GOLDIEBEHL @chintskap Looking forward to the plans we’ve made! pic.twitter.com/z67VPUFFb2— Sonali Bendre Behl (@iamsonalibendre) October 9, 2018
View this post on Instagram
I've said it before and I’ll say it again... "I have the best friends in the world!" Thank you sooooo much @gayatrioberoi, @suzkr and @diamirzaofficial for coming together to celebrate Friendship Day with #SBC... I had so much fun watching this... So glad some of my influence has rubbed off on you hahaha Special thank you to @janiceseq85 for ensuring a smooth and lively conversation. I truly truly appreciate it. #SonalisBookClub
View this post on Instagram
This is me. And in this moment, I am really happy. People give me strange looks when I say that now, but it's true and I'll tell you why. I am now paying attention to every moment, looking for every opportunity to find joy and #SwitchOnTheSunshine. Yes, there are moments of pain and low energy, but I am doing what I like, spending time with people I love, and feeling very loved and happy. I am extremely grateful to my friends, my pillars of strength, who at a moment's notice, arrived to be with me and help me through this. In between their busy schedules they find time to visit, call, message, FaceTime... basically never leaving a moment for me to feel alone. Thank you for showing me what true friendship is. #HappyFriendshipDay, ladies. Blessed to have you all in my life (including the ones not in the picture... You know who you are) @gayatrioberoi @suzkr P.S. Nowadays I spend far less time getting ready because I don't have to fuss over my hair! 😜#BaldIsBeautiful #FindThePositive #OneDayAtATime Picture credit: @hrithikroshan
Meanwhile, along with Kim, Priyanka also hung out with The Marvelous Mrs Maisel star Rachel Brosnahan, Big Little Lies actor Zoë Kravitz and singer Mary J Blige, at the Tiffany Blue Book Collection event in New York on Tuesday.
She shared several images from the night on her Instagram. “A 'dazzling' night with these lovely ladies celebrating @tiffanyandco’s Blue Book Collection,” she captioned them.
The 36-yer-old actor looked stunning a strapped metallic dress with a deep thigh slit. She also showed off her humongous Rs 2.1 crore Tiffany engagement ring, given to her by her fiancé Nick Jonas.
