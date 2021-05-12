Priyanka Chopra Sports Jacket With Goddess Kali Motif, Fans Left Divided

Actress Priyanka Chopra is famous for stealing the limelight with her jaw-dropping fashion statements. She has again grabbed the headlines for her style after an old picture of her has resurfaced on social media. Like always this time too, her unique fashion style is getting all the attention.

On Tuesday, one of Priyanka’s fan clubs shared the throwback picture on Instagram which was originally posted by singer Nick Jonas in February, last year. In the picture, Priyanka can be seen walking hand-in-hand with her husband towards a scenic location. The couple have their backs to the camera.

In the photograph, the actress can be seen sporting a quirky Bohemian jacket that has a motif of Goddess Kali at the back. The orange embellished jacket has tassels and embroidered red flowers that look like hibiscus, which is offered to the Goddess. She can be seen twinning her intricate jacket with a short flowy red skirt. She has finished her look with fishnet stockings and multi coloured pumps.

The picture has received mixed reactions from netizens. While many felt Priyanka aced the look, several others feel the Goddess’s image is not something to be used for fashion. One fan wrote, “Please share Kali jacket’s designer details - it’s BEYOND (sic), whereas, another commented, “Gods are not for fashion."

Due to the fierce imagery and fascinating myths surrounding Goddess Kali, she has captured the imagination of the western world since ages.

Meanwhile, the couple is busy doing their bit for India as the country is battling against the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. Apart from contributing from their own pockets, they have also started a Covid fundraiser and have managed to generate crores to help out the needy.

On the work front, Priyanka is filming for Citadel in London in which she will star alongside Richard Madden. The show is being made by Russo Brothers who also directed the famous Avengers: Endgame. She also has movies like Matrix 4 and Text For You in the pipeline.

