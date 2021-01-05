Priyanka Chopra Starrer Netflix Film We Can Be Heroes Gets a Sequel

Priyanka Chopra featured in the recently released superhero film We Can Be Heroes. And now the actress has announced that the film is coming back with a sequel.

We Can Be Heroes is an American superhero film written and directed by Robert Rodriguez. It is a spin-off of The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl in 3-D (2005) and the Spy Kids franchise.

Rodriguez was also cinematographer and editor of the film, which stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Pedro Pascal, YaYa Gosselin, Boyd Holbrook, Sung Kang, Taylor Dooley, and Christian Slater. It was released on December 25, 2020, by Netflix.

Sharing the news about its sequel, Priyanka tweeted, "Heroics Headquarters projection: 44 MILLION FAMILIES will have suited up for WE CAN BE HEROES in its first 4 weeks!! And….BREAKING NEWS: The Heroics are coming back for round two. Sequel is in development with @rodriguez and @Netflix ! #WeCanBeHeroes."

We Can Be Heroes focuses on a group of super-powered kids whose superhero parents get taken hostage by alien invaders, leaving it up to them to save the day. Priyanka stars in a negative role. The film was a Christmas release and opened to mixed reviews.