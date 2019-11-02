Priyanka Chopra Starts Shooting For The White Tiger in Delhi
The White Tiger is adapted from Aravind Adiga's prize-winning novel of the same name. The film will be helmed by Ramin Bahrani and star Priyanka Chopra and Rajkummar Rao in the leads. The movie will be a Netflix original.
After making her comeback with Shonali Bose's The Sky Is Pink, which received a lukewarm response on the box office, Priyanka Chopra has started shooting for next, The White Tiger, in the national capital.
Priyanka on Saturday took to her Instagram stories, where she shared a video of her getting driven to the film's set. "Early morning shoot, when it is still middle of the night. Fun!," Priyanka said in the video.
The White Tiger will be adapted from Aravind Adiga's prize-winning novel of the same name. The film will be helmed by Ramin Bahrani. The movie follows the extraordinary journey of a self-made man from being a tea-shop worker in a village to a successful entrepreneur in a big city.
"I'm so excited to work with Ramin Bahrani and Netflix to bring Aravind Adiga's poignant story to cinematic life. When I read the book, I was fascinated with the perspective of the narrative.
"The story's portrayal of raw ambition and the extent one will go to to achieve one's goals is riveting. I look forward to filming this in India this fall, and also working along with Rajkummar for the first time and the wonderful cast Ramin is putting together," Priyanka said in an earlier interview.
The White Tiger will be produced by in association with Mukul Deora and will see Rajkummar Rao pairing up with PC for the first time.
(With inputs from IANS)
