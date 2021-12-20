Priyanka Chopra Steals the Show at Matrix Resurrections Premiere; Nick Jonas' Parents Attend Her 'Amazing Moment'

Priyanka Chopra has shared a series of pictures on her Instagram from the US premiere of The Matrix Resurrections. The post features her along with seasoned Matrix stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss and Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Erendira Ibarra, and Jada Pinkett Smith. The premiere took place at San Francisco.

Sharing the photos, Priyanka wrote, “Proud! I can’t wait for you all to see @TheMatrixMovie! #MatrixResurrections." For the premiere, the actress was sporting the colours of her dress from her character ‘Sati’ from The Matrix Resurrections. TV and film producer Ekta Kapoor called the moment “huge" and dropped a series of red heart emojis on Priyanka’s post. Hollywood celebrity makeup artist Pati Dubroff commented, “Pri, you are so good in this!"

In another post, Priyanka thanked her mother, Madhu Chopra, and her husband, singer Nick Jonas’ parents for being part of “this amazing moment". The actress also wrote a note of gratitude for her team.

“Crew! I’m so thankful for my family. Thank you all for being a part of this amazing moment with me. My team without who I would never be able to do any of it. Grateful. Missed you, Nick Jonas," she wrote.

Set for release in theatres and on HBO Max on December 22, The Matrix Resurrections is the fourth film in the iconic sci-fi franchise which comes 18 years after the release of the sequels The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions, and 22 years after its launch with The Matrix. It’s set 20 years after the events of Revolutions and finds Neo (Keanu Reeves) living a seemingly ordinary life as Thomas A. Anderson in San Francisco, where his therapist prescribes him blue pills.

