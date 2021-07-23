Priyanka Chopra Steps 'Into a Better Future' With Polka Dot Dress, See Photos

Priyanka Chopra is an avid social media user who never misses a chance to share glimpses of her life with her fans and followers. The global icon who is currently in London due to professional commitments shared her new summer look as she stepped out in the streets of the city in a long, breezy polka dot dress and grey sandals. Taking to Instagram, she shared her candid snap and also shared a couple of more photos on her stories section.

One of the pictures sees her with her friends, which she captioned as ‘Family’.

The actress recently celebrated her 39th birthday on July 18. To celebrate the day, she had shared a series of stunning swimsuit pictures on Instagram as well as her stories depicting her fun pool day.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has also been busy with numerous projects. The actor wrapped her schedule for Matrix 4 and Text For You and has been filming her upcoming project Citadel in the UK. Backed by Avengers: Endgame directors Russo Brothers, the series also stars Game of Thrones alum Richard Madden. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, who is also producing it.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here