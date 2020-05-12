Priyanka Chopra Steps Out for the First Time in Two Months, Treats Fans with a Selfie

Actress Priyanka Chopra and her singer-husband Nick Jonas are quarantining at their Los Angeles residence. During the pandemic, the actress is not only following all the protocols but spreading the word of awareness at the same time.

On Tuesday, the 37-year-old actress revealed that she is stepping out for the first time in two months. In the image posted by Priyanka, we see her dressed in a lime green outfit. Along the mask-clad, selfie, she wrote, “Eyes are never quiet. #FirstDayOutIn2Months”.

Meanwhile, Priyanka was seen seizing some romantic moments with her better-half, while she can.

She dropped a photo on her Instagram story where we see her foot in pink socks resting over hubby’s foot in white sneakers. Above the image, Priyanka dropped heart emoji, heart-eyed emoji and tagged Nick.

In her next story, we got a glimpse of the stunning couple’s date night. She captioned the picture as, 'Fire and ice...'

Read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Enjoy 'Fire And Ice' Date Night At Home During Lockdown; See Pics

On the work front, Priyanka will be next seen as the lead in We Can Be Heroes helmed by Robert Rodriguez.

Follow @News18Movies for more



