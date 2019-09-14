Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Movies
2-min read

Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Ruffled Gown at The Sky is Pink Premiere at TIFF

The Sky is Pink, starring Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar, is set to hit the theatres on October 11, 2019.

News18.com

Updated:September 14, 2019, 10:36 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Ruffled Gown at The Sky is Pink Premiere at TIFF
Image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram
After a hiatus of three long years, Priyanka Chopra will be finally appearing in a  Hindi film called The Sky is Pink. The film, directed by Shonali Bose, is the true story of the author and motivational speaker  who passed away because of pulmonary fibrosis, an auto-immune disease.

The film also stars Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf, and Zaira Wasim. The film has been co-produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala and Priyanka under the banner of RSVP Movies, Roy Kapur Films, and Purple Pebble Pictures.

The film had its premiere in the Toronto Film Festival 2019. On the occasion, Priyanka was seen wearing a black and white frilled gown. The actress looked stunning in the outfit, and her makeup complimented her entire look even more.

Check out some of the pictures below: 

 

View this post on Instagram

#priyankachopra stuns at the premiere of #theskyispink tonight

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra-Pedia (@priyankapedia) on

 

View this post on Instagram

#priyankachopra

A post shared by Priyanka Chopra-Pedia (@priyankapedia) on

  The red carpet was also walked by Farhan Akhtar and girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, Rohit Saraf, Siddharth Roy Kapur, and Shonali Bose. After the film's premiere, there was a huge round of applause for the team. Shonali Bose and Priyanka Chopra's warm hug was also one of the high moments from TIFF.   Watch the video below:   

Priyanka talked about the experience of working in the film, which was also her first Bollywood production venture. “It was a really hard juxtaposition of real life for me,” Chopra said, “Especially because I was getting married and at the same time this film deals with loss, loss of a child, which is such an unnatural way of being.”

 

The Sky is Pink is set to hit the theatres on October 11, 2019.

 

 

(Image courtesy: @Priyankapedia Instagram)


