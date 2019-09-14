Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Ruffled Gown at The Sky is Pink Premiere at TIFF
The Sky is Pink, starring Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar, is set to hit the theatres on October 11, 2019.
Image courtesy: Priyanka Chopra/ Instagram
After a hiatus of three long years, Priyanka Chopra will be finally appearing in a Hindi film called The Sky is Pink. The film, directed by Shonali Bose, is the true story of the author and motivational speaker who passed away because of pulmonary fibrosis, an auto-immune disease.
The film also stars Farhan Akhtar, Rohit Saraf, and Zaira Wasim. The film has been co-produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala and Priyanka under the banner of RSVP Movies, Roy Kapur Films, and Purple Pebble Pictures.
The film had its premiere in the Toronto Film Festival 2019. On the occasion, Priyanka was seen wearing a black and white frilled gown. The actress looked stunning in the outfit, and her makeup complimented her entire look even more.
Check out some of the pictures below:
View this post on Instagram
#priyankachopra stuns at the premiere of #theskyispink tonight
View this post on Instagram
The wonderful people behind #theskyispink #priyankachopra #farhanakhtar #aditichaudhary #nirenchaudhary #shonalibose #rohitsaraf #zairawasim A post shared by Priyanka Chopra-Pedia (@priyankapedia) on
The red carpet was also walked by Farhan Akhtar and girlfriend Shibani Dandekar, Rohit Saraf, Siddharth Roy Kapur, and Shonali Bose. After the film's premiere, there was a huge round of applause for the team. Shonali Bose and Priyanka Chopra's warm hug was also one of the high moments from TIFF. Watch the video below:
View this post on Instagram
#Repost @viralbhayani Love this moment between Shonali and Priyanka, nothing beats the feeling when your work is being so greatly appreciated.. #TheSkyIsPink @priyankachopra @faroutakhtar @zairawasim_ @rohitsaraf10 @shonalibose_ #RonnieScrewvala @rsvpmovies #SiddharthRoyKapur @roykapurfilms @ipritamofficial @purplepebblepictures #SKGlobal • • • • • Emotional moment for #priyankachopra and #shonalibose captured by our Toronto follower @biswal.soubhagya #tif2019 #viralbhayani @viralbhayani
A post shared by Team Priyanka Chopra (@team_pc_) on
Priyanka talked about the experience of working in the film, which was also her first Bollywood production venture. “It was a really hard juxtaposition of real life for me,” Chopra said, “Especially because I was getting married and at the same time this film deals with loss, loss of a child, which is such an unnatural way of being.”
The Sky is Pink is set to hit the theatres on October 11, 2019.
(Image courtesy: @Priyankapedia Instagram)
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Happy Birthday ‘Dream Girl' Ayushmann Khurrana: 6 Must-watch Films of the Actor
- Priyanka Chopra Stuns in Ruffled Gown at The Sky is Pink Premiere at TIFF
- Shah Rukh Khan Shares Intimate Family Pics on Ganpati Visarjan
- Renault Kwid Electric Launched In China at Rs 6.22 Lakh, Gets 271Km Electric Range
- Mi TV Netflix Support to Finally Roll Out on September 17, Suggests Teaser